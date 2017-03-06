Razorbacks earn SEC, regional track and field honors

— Arkansas Razorbacks men’s Coach Chris Bucknam and women’s Coach Lance Harter were announced as the SEC’s indoor track and field coaches of the year Monday after their teams swept conference titles. Bucknam also won the NCAA South Central Regional men’s coach of the year award.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior sprinter Kenzo Cotton was the men’s SEC men’s scholar-athlete of the year, sophomore pole vaulter Tori Weeks was the women’s scholar-athlete of the year and Taylor Werner was the freshman runner of the year. Weeks also was named the South Central Regional field athlete of the year.

Arkansas men’s assistant Travis Geopfert, who coaches field events, was the South Central Regional assistant coach of the year.