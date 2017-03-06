Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 7:11 p.m.

Razorbacks earn SEC, regional track and field honors

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 6:44 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-arkansas-coach-chris-bucknam-speaks-to-an-assistant-coach-saturday-oct-1-2016-during-the-28th-annual-chile-pepper-cross-country-festival-at-agri-park-in-fayetteville-visit-nwadgcomphotos-to-see-more-photographs-from-the-ceremony-and-the-game

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas coach Chris Bucknam speaks to an assistant coach Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, during the 28th annual Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival at Agri Park in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the ceremony and the game.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks men’s Coach Chris Bucknam and women’s Coach Lance Harter were announced as the SEC’s indoor track and field coaches of the year Monday after their teams swept conference titles. Bucknam also won the NCAA South Central Regional men’s coach of the year award.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior sprinter Kenzo Cotton was the men’s SEC men’s scholar-athlete of the year, sophomore pole vaulter Tori Weeks was the women’s scholar-athlete of the year and Taylor Werner was the freshman runner of the year. Weeks also was named the South Central Regional field athlete of the year.

Arkansas men’s assistant Travis Geopfert, who coaches field events, was the South Central Regional assistant coach of the year.

