South Carolina again best in SEC

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A’ja Wilson believes No. 5 South Carolina proved it’s not only the best in the SEC, but one of the best in the country and a major threat in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks won their third consecutive SEC Tournament title behind Kaela Davis’ 23 points and Wilson’s dominant fourth quarter to rally past No. 6 Mississippi State 59-49 on Sunday. South Carolina (27-4) celebrated amidst the falling confetti.

Wilson, the two-time SEC player of the year, is a big part of that. She had seven of her 15 points and 8 of her 9 rebounds in the final period as the Gamecocks rallied from 45-40 down to win their 10th consecutive over the Bulldogs (29-4).

South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley, whose team likely heads to the NCAAs as a No. 1 seed, accepts that these Gamecocks will remain out of the national conversation about those program’s capable of ending UConn’s try for a fifth consecutive NCAA title.

“We’re going to keep flying under the radar,” Staley said. “We’re going to keep getting better. We’re going to keep making the most of the opportunities that we have. Wherever we’re sent, we’re going to continue to play and use the experiences of playing in the SEC to our advantage.”

Mississippi State (29-4) closed within 50-49 on Roshunda Johnson’s bank shot with 4:42 left. The Bulldogs, however, would not score again in losing their second consecutive SEC tourney final to South Carolina.

“One of these days, I’m going to walk off that court, and I’m not going to walk off when the confetti comes down,” Bulldogs Coach Vic Schaefer said. “I’m going to be able to stand there and enjoy it.”

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

UConn extends streak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier each scored 16 points as top-ranked UConn beat UCF 78-56 Sunday in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 12 for the Huskies (31-0), who extended their NCAA record winning streak to 106 games and will play for their fourth consecutive AAC Tournament championship on Monday night against South Florida.

The Huskies have never been beaten by a conference opponent in the four-year history of the league.

Zykira Lewis led all scorers with 22 points and Aliyah Gregory added 13 for UCF (20-11), which lost for just the second time in nine games.

In NCAA Division I women’s conference championship games Sunday, Kelley Austria scored 20 points and Saicha Grant-Allen added a double-double in leading Dayton over Duquesne 70-56 in the Atlantic 10 tournament in Richmond, Va. Austria was 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 three-pointers, with Grant-Allen scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Flyers (22-9), who were regular-season co-champions with George Washington. Javonna Layfield added 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists with Jayla Scaife scoring 11 points and Jenna Burdette handing out 8 assists and making 3 steals. … Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and Brianna Turner added 18 to help No. 3 Notre Dame beat 13th-ranked Duke 84-61 in the ACC Tournament in Conway, S.C. The Fighting Irish (30-3) became the second team in ACC history to win the conference regular-season and tournament titles in four consecutive seasons. The Blue Devils did it from 2001-04. … Jasmine Joyner’s free throw with three seconds remaining — and a Mercer miss as time expired — helped Tennessee-Chattanooga cap a ferocious fourth-quarter rally to win a fifth consecutive Southern Conference championship 61-59 in Asheville, N.C. Joyner, named the tournament MVP, played the entire 40 minutes, scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, went 4 of 5 at the line and had 15 rebounds with 4 assists as the Mocs made up a 10-point gap. … Brionna Jones had 27 points and 12 rebounds and No. 4 Maryland beat Purdue 74-64 on in Indianapolis to win the Big Ten championship for the third consecutive season. The Terrapins (30-2) are the third team in conference history to win three consecutive titles. … Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Karlie Samuelson added 14 and No. 10 Stanford overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat No. 6 Oregon State 48-43 and win the Pac-12 Tournament in Seattle. The Cardinal (28-5) won their 12th tournament title, the most in conference history, and took the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Sports on 03/06/2017