STATE ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

CINCINNATI 11,

ARKANSAS STATE 4

A.J. Bumpass’ three-run triple in the second inning gave the University of Cincinnati the early boost it needed to knock off Arkansas State University in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Cincinnati (4-6) eventually pushed its lead to 4-0 before Arkansas State (8-5) finally scored in the bottom of the second, thanks to Jeremy Brown’s sacrifice fly. The Bearcats were able to tack on two more runs in the top of the third, but the Red Wolves cut its deficit in have with RBI doubles from Brown and Jack Bakamus.

But Cincinnati added two more runs in the seventh and three in the eight to essentially quell any thoughts of an ASU comeback.

Collin Cahill picked up the loss for the Red Wolves after giving up 6 runs on 4 hits in just 2 1/3 innings. Garrett Rucker had two hits for ASU while Brown had 2 RBI.

UALR 5, IUPU-FORT WAYNE 1

Cameron Knight with 2 for 4 and hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to carry the University of Arkansas at Little Rock past Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne to complete a four-game sweep Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Keegan Meyn and Zach Baker each hit home runs for the Trojans (6-6) while Hunter Owens finished with two hits. Meyn’s home run gave UALR an early 1-0 in the fourth inning and Baker’s home run in the fifth increased the Trojans’ lead to 2-0. UALR led 5-0 in the ninth before a bases-loaded walk got Fort Wayne on the board. The Mastodons, though, couldn’t do any more damage as Joe Corbitt struck out the final batter to end the game.

Cole Townsend earned his first victory for UALR after allowing 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 7 over 6 1/3 innings.

SWAC

UAPB 8, GRAMBLING STATE 2

Dontrell Brown went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI to carry the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff past Grambling State on Sunday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Aderly Perez and Jordan Knox also had three hits apiece for the Golden Lions (2-8, 2-1 SWAC), who took 2 of 3 in the series. UAPB finished with 15 hits in the game and limited Grambling State (5-7, 1-2) to just four.

Tyrus Lopez picked up the victory for the Golden Lions, allowing just 2 runs on 2 hits over 8 innings.

SOUTHLAND

MISSOURI STATE 4,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 0

Missouri State University pounded out 11 hits to beat the University of Central Arkansas on Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

UCA (6-6) could muster just two hits and never seriously mounted a scoring threat after giving up three runs in the fourth on Jake Burger’s home run and Jeremy Elerman’s two-run shot. Missouri State (10-1) added another run in the sixth and shut down the Bears from that point on.

Brandon Hagerla took the loss for UCA, giving up 5 hits and 3 runs in 4 innings. Ty Tice and Josh Somdecerff had the Bears’ only hits.