Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 7:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

State sports brief

By Democrat-Gazette Press Services

This article was published today at 2:06 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Morris wins USA indoor title

Sandi Morris, a former Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA champion who continues to live and train in Fayetteville, won the pole vault title Sunday at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships Sunday in Albuquerque, N.M.

Morris, 24, cleared 15 feet, 5 inches for her second consecutive USA indoor victory. She missed three attempts at 15-9.

Morris won last year’s USA title when she cleared 16-2¾ in Portland, Ore. She won an Olympic silver medal last summer in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Print Headline: State sports brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: State sports brief

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online