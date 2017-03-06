State sports brief

TRACK AND FIELD

Morris wins USA indoor title

Sandi Morris, a former Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA champion who continues to live and train in Fayetteville, won the pole vault title Sunday at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships Sunday in Albuquerque, N.M.

Morris, 24, cleared 15 feet, 5 inches for her second consecutive USA indoor victory. She missed three attempts at 15-9.

Morris won last year’s USA title when she cleared 16-2¾ in Portland, Ore. She won an Olympic silver medal last summer in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.