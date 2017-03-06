Home /
Style: Little Rock is 'home' to 2 members of Green Day
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.
Green Day came of age in the punk scene in and around Berkeley, Calif., but drummer Tre Cool is calling Wednesday night’s show at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock a homecoming, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday's Style section.
“Little Rock is home to two of our dudes,” Cool says.
Ah, yes. Along with Cool’s buddies — Green Day founders Billie Joe Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Mike Dirnt (bass) — the band is rounded out by former Little Rock musicians Jason White (guitar) and Jeff Matika (guitar, vocals).
“So we have to do something special for Little Rock,” he says. “It’s going to be a standout show.”
