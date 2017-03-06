Surgeon who pioneered liver transplants

PITTSBURGH -- Dr. Thomas Starzl, who pioneered liver transplant surgery in the 1960s and was a leading researcher into anti-rejection drugs, has died. He was 90.

The University of Pittsburgh, speaking on behalf of Starzl's family, said the renowned doctor died Saturday at his home in Pittsburgh.

Starzl performed the world's first liver transplant in 1963 and the world's first successful liver transplant in 1967, and he pioneered kidney transplantation from cadavers. He later perfected the process by using identical twins and, eventually, other blood relatives as donors.

Since Starzl's first successful liver transplant, thousands of lives have been saved by similar operations.

Starzl joined the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine in 1981 as a professor of surgery, where his studies on the anti-rejection drug cyclosporin transformed transplantation from an experimental procedure into one that gave patients a hope they could survive an otherwise fatal organ failure.

It was Starzl's development of cyclosporin in combination with steroids that offered a solution to organ rejection.

Until 1991, Starzl served as chief of transplant services at the university's Medical Center, then was named director of the university's Transplantation Institute, where he continued research on a process he called chimerism, based on a 1992 paper he wrote on the contentious theory that new organs and old bodies "learn" to co-exist without immunosupression drugs.

The institute was renamed in Starzl's honor in 1996.

Starzl was born March 11, 1926, in LeMars, Iowa. His mother was a nurse and his father was a science fiction writer and the publisher of the local newspaper. Starzl's uncle, the late Frank Starzel, was general manager of The Associated Press from 1948 to 1962.

A Section on 03/06/2017