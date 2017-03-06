Bahrain OKs military trials for civilians

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Bahrain's parliament on Sunday approved a constitutional change allowing military courts to try civilians, the kingdom's latest rollback on changes made after its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Activists warn that the amendment will allow an undeclared state of martial law on the island near Saudi Arabia that's home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. Loyalists of Bahrain's rulers call the change necessary to fight terrorism as the persistent low-level unrest that followed the 2011 demonstrations has escalated recently in tandem with an ongoing government crackdown on dissent.

The island's 40-member Consultative Council, the upper house of the Bahraini parliament appointed by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, voted for the measure Sunday. Their approval came less than two weeks after the 40-seat Council of Representatives, the parliament's elected lower house, passed it with little opposition.

The bill revises a portion of Bahrain's Constitution by removing limitations on whom military courts can try.

Bahrain is a predominantly Shiite island ruled by a Sunni monarchy. Government forces, with help from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, crushed the 2011 uprising by Shiites and others who sought more political power.

In the wake of the protests, military courts tried hundreds of defendants. A government-appointed investigation after the protests criticized the use of the courts, saying they were employed "to punish those in the opposition" and raised "a number of concerns about their conformity with international human rights law."

Taliban attack kills 5 Afghan policemen

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least five members of the Afghan security forces were killed early Sunday morning when their checkpoint came under an insurgent attack in northeastern Kunduz province, an Afghan official said.

Gen. Abdul Hamid Hamid, provincial police chief in Kunduz, said a large group of Taliban fighters attacked the post near the city of Kunduz.

Meanwhile, 18 insurgents were killed by airstrikes in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, according to a statement released by the Interior Ministry. Three others were wounded while five vehicles and an ammunition stockpile were destroyed, the statement added.

"The key terrorists killed in the operation were involved in planning and implementing several terror attacks in Kunduz province," said the statement.

Elsewhere in the northern province of Faryab, a district police chief died when a bomb that had been attached to his car detonated, said Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief. Another policeman was wounded in the explosion Saturday evening. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate attack in Faryab province, Yuresh said a local security forces commander was killed when insurgents targeted a police checkpoint.

Yemen blames al-Qaida for 11 deaths

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni security officials said al-Qaida militants have killed 11 soldiers in two separate attacks.

They said the Sunday attacks killed six troops at a security checkpoint in the southern coastal city of Shukra in Abyan province, and another five in the province of Hadramawt.

The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The United States has stepped up airstrikes as part of a sustained assault on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula in areas of Yemen where it is most active, after a late-January special operations raid that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL.

Washington considers al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula one of the most dangerous branches of the group, which maintains strongholds in territory seized during the civil war.

Israeli measure reduces pot penalties

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government has taken a step toward decriminalizing marijuana use.

Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet has approved a measure that would reduce penalties for possession of marijuana. If caught, smokers would pay a fine, instead of facing criminal charges.

Netanyahu said ahead of Sunday's meeting that a "new enforcement policy" should be drawn up "cautiously and in a controlled manner."

The decision does not mean that Jerusalem will now have Amsterdam-style coffee shops. The Haaretz daily said a committee would study ways to regulate the use of marijuana.

Opposition lawmaker Tamar Zandberg told Haaretz: "This is an important step, but not the end of the road. It sends a message that a million Israelis who consume marijuana aren't criminals."

