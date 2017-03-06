At least 2 questioned after body found at Arkansas farm, police say

Authorities are investigating after a body was found at an Arkansas farm Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police said at least two people have been questioned after the unidentified body was found at a farm in Prairie County.

The agency said in a statement that police were "following leads," though no arrests have been made.

The statement didn't list the precise location where the body was found or indicate who was questioned.

Police said the body was sent to the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory to determine its identity and the cause of death.