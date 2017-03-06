Ulis' three-pointer caps Suns' wild victory

PHOENIX — Rookie Tyler Ulis threw in a three-pointer at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 109-106 victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

The Suns’ Eric Bledsoe tied it at 106-106 with a reverse layup with four seconds to play.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 35 points but missed a free throw with 11.9 seconds left, took the inbound pass and the Suns’ Marquese Chriss knocked the ball away. Ulis grabbed it and tossed it up as the buzzer sounded.

Ulis scored a career-best 20 points. Bledsoe had 28 to help the Suns win three in a row for the first time this season

The Celtics were without usual starters Al Horford (right elbow sprain) and Avery Bradley (right hamstring strain).

Chriss, another Phoenix rookie, scored 10 points and had a career-best five blocked shots to go with his one crucial steal. Devin Booker added 16 points, and T.J. Warren had 14. Alan Williams added 11 points and matched his career best with 15 rebounds.

Jae Crowder drove straight down the lane for an underhand layup, was fouled and made the free throw for a three-point play that put the Celtics up 104-102 with 41.6 seconds to play, the fifth of six lead changes in the final 4:41. Brown made one of two free throws to put Boston up 105-102 with 20.7 seconds to go.

Bledsoe drove for a layup to slice the lead to 105-104 with 13.7 seconds to play, then Thomas made one of two free throws to put Boston up 106-104 and set up the frantic finish.

In other NBA games Sunday Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s career three-point list, and Golden State bounced back from consecutive losses to beat New York 112-105 in New York. Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years. … Glenn Robinson III hit a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left, Paul George scored 34 points and Indiana rallied to beat Atlanta 97-96 in Atlanta. Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with the Hawks, added 16 points and 6 assists. Millsap’s three-point attempt fell off the rim at the buzzer. … Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight three-pointers as Washington came back from 17 down to defeat Orlando 115-114 in Washington. Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings. … Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill’s missed jumper at the buzzer in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending and Utah beat Sacramento 110-109 in Sacramento, Calif. After Willie Cauley-Stein made two free throws to give the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining, Hill took an off-balance jumper from just outside of the key. Gobert, positioned underneath the hoop, reached up and tipped the ball in as the buzzer sounded. One official initially called goaltending on Gobert. But after a meeting near midcourt, the referees went to the scorer’s table to review the play and counted the basket. … Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas beat Oklahoma City 104-89 in Dallas. Russell Westbrook scored 29 for the Thunder after scoring more than 40 in each of his last four games. He had six rebounds and five assists, but the Mavericks frustrated him into both a technical foul and a flagrant-one foul. … DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and New Orleans won for the first time with him in the lineup, beating the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers 105-97 in Los Angeles whose fourth-quarter rally fell short. Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second consecutive year and just the second time ever.

