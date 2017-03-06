Vilonia senior named Outstanding Youth

Vilonia High School senior Alli Bonnema is getting ready to graduate, but she’s already made a difference in her community and all over the world.

Bonnema, 17, was named Outstanding Youth of the Year in February

at the Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet.

From going on mission trips to helping with foster children in her own home, Bonnema has a passion for volunteerism.

“To me, this means that other people in the community see what you do, and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Bonnema said. “It’s a big honor to be able to fulfill that role.”

Bonnema’s mother, Jill, is executive director of the chamber.

“I was surprised just like everyone else,” Jill Bonnema said, laughing. “She does a lot of stuff; it keeps her so busy.”

Gay Leifer, a member of the chamber committee that selected Alli Bonnema, said the teenager’s award was well-deserved.

“Her volunteerism is the main thing that got her that award,” Leifer said.

Bonnema said she has been active in several organizations throughout her school career — Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, the National Spanish Honor Society, Health Occupation Students of America and even the Fellowship of Christian Athletes this year, even though she doesn’t play sports. She has also served as a Spanish Club officer and co-president of the Student Council.

“Church has always been very important to me; I was raised in a Christian home,” she said. “This year, I found out you didn’t have to be in athletics to be in FCA. It’s really fun to go and do devotionals with people in your school that believe the same as you do.”

Bonnema is a member of Center Point Free Will Baptist Church in Vilonia, where she teaches a preschool class every Sunday. The last Sunday of the month, she leads Youth Night, where children show their talents and what they’ve learned.

“At Christmastime, I’m in charge of Operation Christmas Child, where you pack the shoeboxes to send overseas,” she said.

Some of her mission trips have also been with the church and through the Freewill Baptist International Missions. “I’ve been to Mexico, Guatemala, Japan and Panama, and this summer, I’m going to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” she said.

Bonnema said she’s learned many life lessons through her trips.

“The thing that stands out to me the most is how materialistic we are. Traveling to other countries, they live in a lot more poor situations than we do, but they’re still so grateful for everything they get,” she said.

A memory that stands out is from her first mission trip, which was during spring break 2013 to Mexico.

“It was like 100 degrees out that day, and there was a little girl who walked over the hills with her milk jugs to get milk and soup. She came in a sweater that had holes in it in 100-degree heat,” Bonnema said.

The volunteers gave the child food and something else to wear.

Bonnema said her mother has been a foster parent for 2 1/2 years, sheltering 11 children,

from babies through high school students. Alli has an adopted sister, 8-year-old Aliza,

whom the family previously fostered in their home. Alli, also the daughter of Pete and Vonja Bonnema of Vilonia, has four other sisters, Kali Bonnema, Bailey Hensley, Addie Womack and Autymn Rasdon.

Alli Bonnema said she has an extra bed in her room, so the foster children end up sharing her bedroom.

“I help Mom with transporting [foster children] to events — she had four in soccer.”

This year, Bonnema said her family is fostering a senior, too, so Bonnema takes the girl to Vilonia High School every day.

“Having foster kids has influenced my future career goals,” said Bonnema, who will turn 18 on March 25.

She said her plan is to attend the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and major in physical therapy with a minor in Spanish.

“A lot of the [foster] babies you get are delayed — medically neglected — so a lot of them have to go to therapies,” she said. “One little boy went to therapy four times a week. For me, that really influenced what I wanted to do. I want to work with pediatric clients.

“I also learned different views on different things — kids see things differently; they’re from different backgrounds,” Bonnema said.

Her latest volunteer activity is as a member of Faulkner County Teen Court with Circuit Judge Troy Braswell. High school seniors serve different roles — prosecuting and defense attorneys, clerks, bailiffs, etc. — and work actual cases involving their peers, under the direction of adults.

“It’s to try to prevent them from coming back [to court], even as adults,” Bonnema said.

The juvenile offenders can take a variety of classes and perform community service, she said.

Bonnema said she felt compelled to participate “because we are a foster family, and most foster kids, their parents are in prison, and a lot of them are troubled teens because of how they grew up.”

She said she wanted to help other troubled teens, just like her family has helped foster children.

Bonnema also volunteers setting up for and cleaning up after Vilonia chamber-

sponsored events, so that was part of her duties the night she won the award.

Leifer said she has known Bonnema for years, and Outstanding Youth describes her.

“She’s just a great kid,” Leifer said.

