GOLF

Park’s putting does job

Inbee Park used self-described “amazing” putting to win the HSBC Women’s Champions by one stroke at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The South Korean closed with an 8-under 64, making a bogey on the final hole to finish at 19-under 269. Playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn was second after a 66. Sung Hyun Park (68) was third at 16 under, and third-round leader Michelle Wie

(72) was 14 under with 2016 winner Ha Na Jang (69) and Brooke Henderson (66). Park won in only her second start since the winning at the Rio Olympics. She took the long break to recover from thumb and back problems. Park has 18 LPGA Tour titles, winning for the first time since the 2015 Lorena Ochoa Invitational. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 25th at 7 under and won $13,793.

Burmester closes strong

South Africa’s Dean Burmester won the Tshwane Open in Pretoria, South Africa, for his first European Tour title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory. Burmester finished at 18-under-par 266 at Pretoria Country Club. Finland’s Mikko Korhonen (67) and Spain’s Jorge Campillo (68) tied for second. American Peter Uihlein (66) was another stroke back.

Inkster defends title

Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Sunday in Sun City West, Ariz., closing with an 8-under 64 for a four-stroke victory. Inkster finished at 12-under 132 at Grandview in The Legends Tour’s season-opening event. The 56-year-old Hall of Famer won for the fourth time on the senior tour. She has 31 LPGA Tour victories. Michele Redman was second after a 67. Betsy King

(69) was third at 7 under. Shelley Hamlin won the Legends Honors Division for players 63 and over. Hamlin closed with a 73, and beat Jan Stephenson with a par on the second hole of a playoff.

BASKETBALL

North Texas fires coach

North Texas fired basketball Coach Tony Benford on Sunday after he failed to have a winning season in his five years. The school announced the move, a day after the Mean Green lost 106-104 at Marshall to finish 8-22. They were 2-16 in Conference USA play and failed to qualify for the league tournament. Athletic Director Wren Baker said he spent this season evaluating the program and determined that a change in leadership was necessary. Benford was 62-95 at North Texas, his first head coaching job after 20 years as an assistant at New Mexico, Arizona State, Nebraska and Marquette. North Texas hired Benford after Johnny Jones left for LSU in 2012. Benford’s best season was in 2013-14, when the Mean Green were 16-16.

BOXING

Bellew’s hand broken

Tony Bellew broke his right hand in the early stages of his heavyweight victory Saturday night over David Haye, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon. Haye’s management company said the former WBA heavyweight champion required surgery Sunday. Haye was struggling physically before trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel in the 11th round of the all-British bout at London’s O2 Arena. Bellew, the WBC cruiserweight champion, said Sunday that he broke his hand in the second or third round. Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KO) was fighting his first professional bout as a heavyweight.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Woodley retains belt

Tyron Woodley retained his UFC welterweight title with a desultory majority decision over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in their rematch at UFC 209 late Saturday night in Las Vegas. Alistair Overeem also stopped Mark Hunt in the third round of an entertaining heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena, and Rashad Evans debuted at middleweight with a split-decision upset loss to 39-year-old Australian judoka Daniel Kelly. Until the final 30 seconds of their five-round bout, Woodley (17-3-1) and Thompson (13-2-1) failed to recapture the excitement of their memorable majority draw last November. Woodley put on a cautious, tactical fight until he caught Thompson with a right hand late, landing several big shots on the ground. Thompson made it to the bell, but two judges scored the bout 48-47 for Woodley, with a third seeing it 47-47.

TENNIS

Barty tops in Malaysia

Ashleigh Barty won her first WTA singles title after overpowering Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the Malaysian Open final. The 158th-ranked Australian came through the qualifiers and only dropped one set on her way to the final. “I was just so happy to come out and play some good tennis today,” Barty said. She raced to a 4-1 lead in the opener before a heavy downpour halted play for almost 90 minutes at the TPC Kuala Lumpur. Barty returned with the same power and consistency to take the first set. Hibino’s unforced errors continued in the second set, with the Japanese unable to cope with Barty’s precise forehand strokes.

SOCCER

U.S. handles Honduras

Danny Acosta scored the winning goal in a shootout Sunday and the United States beat Honduras tie to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica. The U.S. won the tiebreaker 5-3 after a 0-0 tie. Acosta slotted the penalty kick into the left corner.

GOLF

Johnson finishes strong, wins in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Dustin Johnson didn’t flinch when a challenge arrived out of nowhere Sunday, playing mistake-free over the final five holes to win the Mexico Championship in his debut as the No. 1 player in the world.

Johnson’s four-shot lead going to the back nine turned into a oneshot deficit when Spanish rookie Jon Rahm ran off an eagle and two birdies at Chapultepec Golf Club. Johnson caught him with a birdie on the par-5 15th, and closed with three solid pars for a 3-under 68.

Rahm had gone 59 holes without a three-putt until taking two in a row at the worst time to fall back.

Johnson’s last test was from a fairway bunker on the 18th, and he blasted that out to the middle of the green for a two-putt par and a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood of England.

“I didn’t feel like I putted my best, but I really hit the ball well,” Johnson said. “I played just well enough, because I won by one.”

Johnson became the fifth player to win in his first tournament as No. 1 in the world. His fourth World Golf Championship title is second on the career list behind Tiger Woods, who won 18 times since the series began in 1999.

It was quite the consolation prize for the 26-year-old Fleetwood.

His 40-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 66 put him alone in second and secured a spot in the Masters for the first time. He moves to No. 35 in the world and is certain to stay in the top 50 over the next three weeks before the cutoff to get an invitation to Augusta National.

Rahm’s two late bogeys gave him a 68 and a tie for third with Ross Fisher, who closed with three consecutive birdies for a 65. That assures Fisher a place in the next WGC event in three week at the Dell Match Play.

Justin Thomas, who had a one-shot lead going into the final round in pursuit of his fourth PGA Tour victory this season, fell back with a double bogey from the water on the par-3 seventh and a bogey on the next hole from a bunker. He closed with a 72 and tied for fifth with Thomas Pieters.

Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson, who started two shots behind, never got anything going.

Mickelson was wild with his opening tee shot and took bogey on the reachable par-4 first, and a double bogey on No. 8 ended his chances. McIlroy stayed in the mix until Johnson pulled away from him late on the front nine, and McIlroy made only one birdie on the back nine for the second consecutive day. They both shot 71.