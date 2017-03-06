Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 11:46 a.m.

Young boy gets finger stuck in barbershop gumball machine

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A young boy eager for a gumball during a visit to the barbershop got more than he bargained for when he got his finger stuck in the machine.

The Greenwich Time reported that firefighters and police officers responded in force to Palms Barbershop in Greenwich after getting a 911 call Saturday.

Co-owner Tony Socci said staff first tried to free the boy's finger by spraying oil on it.

Fire Lt. Tom Lenart said the boy, who was around 4, "managed to wedge his finger between the mechanism that spins and allows the gumball to drop."

Firefighters freed him by breaking the plastic casing around the gumballs with pliers and dismantling the feeder with a screwdriver.

The boy was not hurt — and still got his haircut.

LR1955 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:49 a.m.

It's only a penny thief boy!

