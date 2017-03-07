PHOTOS: 1 person stabbed to death in Little Rock, police say

Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 07, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

1 person stabbed to death in Little Rock, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 10:19 p.m. Updated today at 10:51 p.m.

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Little Rock police are investigating after one person was stabbed to death March 7, 2017, in the 1100 block of East Eighth Street.

Photos by Ryan Tarinelli

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person was stabbed to death Tuesday night.

The department said on Twitter that detectives were on the scene in the 1100 block of East Eighth Street.

The male victim was stabbed and died from his injuries, according to police. Officials said a person of interest is in custody Tuesday night.

[2017 HOMICIDES: Interactive map of slayings in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

The death is the ninth homicide in Arkansas' capital city in 2017.

No further information was immediately available.

