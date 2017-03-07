12 Mali troops die in attack at border

BAMAKO, Mali — Burkina Faso jihadis are believed to have carried out an attack on a Malian military post across the border, killing at least a dozen Malian soldiers, according to an announcement on Malian state television late Sunday.

The attack was on a military base in Boulikessi, according to the report.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said Malian soldiers fled Boulikessi after the attack.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on a group from Burkina Faso known as Ansaroul Islam, which is linked to extremist groups in northern Mali, according to the report.

The group claimed responsibility for an attack in January that killed 11 people, including soldiers, in Burkina Faso.

Extremist violence has been mounting over the past year along the border between Mali and Burkina Faso.