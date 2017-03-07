Russia finances terrorism, Ukraine says

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister on Monday accused Russia of financing terrorism by shipping arms, ammunition and funds to separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and of discriminating against non-Russians in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The accusations came as a case between Kiev and Moscow opened at the U.N.’s highest judicial body.

The International Court of Justice case, which also seeks reparations for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, opens a new legal front in the drawn-out conflict between Russia and its neighbor Ukraine.

“This case will send a message about whether the international legal order can stand up to powerful countries that disregard law and disrespect human rights,” Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal told the 16-judge panel.

Flight 17, heading to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, was shot down July 17, 2014, by a Buk surface-to-air missile over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. International investigators have concluded that the Buk missile that shot down the plane was fired from Russia-backed, rebel-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine by a mobile launcher driven in from Russia and hastily returned there, a finding that Moscow rejects.

The main case, in which Ukraine is asking the court to rule that Russia is breaching treaties on terrorist financing and racial discrimination, may take months or years to resolve. But judges are expected to rule in the coming weeks on whether to grant the provisional measures sought by Ukraine at the hearing Monday.

U.S. ships swerve to evade Iranian boats

WASHINGTON — A U.S. ship was forced to change course and move out of the way of Iranian fast-attack boats while moving through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend in what has become a frequent occurrence there, a Navy official said.

No warning shots or flares were fired. The official said the Iranian boats tried to get between the U.S. and other ships, coming within about 600 yards of the USNS Invincible, a supply ship. The U.S. ship was traveling north through the strait into the Persian Gulf.

The Navy considers the incidents unprofessional and dangerous, but they have been happening fairly regularly, the official said. In previous cases, U.S. ships have fired warning shots.

Report: Germany weighed border closure

BERLIN — Germany planned to close its border with Austria and turn back asylum seekers in September 2015, a move that would have changed the course of the European refugee crisis that was then at its peak, according to a German newspaper.

Welt am Sonntag reported Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers agreed Sept. 12, 2015, to send thousands of police to the border, where they were to turn back migrants who didn’t have documents entitling them to enter Germany — “including in case of asylum request.”

The plan was halted hours before it was due to take effect Sept. 13, after officials raised concerns about the border closure during an emergency meeting at Germany’s Interior Ministry, the paper reported.

Citing interviews with several unnamed, high-ranking officials, Welt am Sonntag reported that ministers didn’t want to take responsibility for a decision that might have been illegal under German and European law. The possibility of unpopular images of police officers blocking women and children was reportedly also a concern, resulting in a change to the police order that effectively allowed all asylum seekers to enter the country, the paper reported.

Japan rescue copter crashes, kills 9

TOKYO — Japanese authorities confirmed Monday that all nine people aboard a rescue helicopter that crashed in snow-covered mountains in central Japan have been pronounced dead.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that the nine men — seven firefighters, an engineer and the pilot — were aboard a rescue helicopter that crashed during a training flight Sunday.

The helicopter, belonging to Nagano prefecture’s rescue unit, crashed on the side of Mount Hachibuse, about 150 miles northwest of Tokyo. TV footage showed the mangled aircraft buried in deep snow, sitting belly-up with its broken pieces scattered around.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the helicopter is a 15-seat Bell 420EP made by Bell Helicopter, based in Fort Worth.

