2 robbed outside Little Rock Wal-Mart after arriving at store to buy drugs, police say

A man told police that he and another person were robbed by two assailants after arriving at a Little Rock Wal-Mart as part of a drug deal.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 2:10 p.m. Monday to the store at 8801 Baseline Road in reference to a robbery.

At the scene, one victim, a 21-year-old Alexander man, told officers that he and his 22-year-old friend from Fort Worth were at the Wal-Mart that afternoon to buy marijuana from someone named "JD," according to a report.

When the would-be seller arrived with someone else in a white Dodge Avenger, the two pulled out handguns and demanded that the victims hand over their wallets and cellphones, police said.

One of the assailants struck the 21-year-old in the head, got into his gray Ford Mustang and tried to drive away in the vehicle, the report stated.

The Alexander resident told police that he then jumped into the passenger seat and wrestled the robber’s handgun away from him.

The report noted that the two robbers later got back into the Dodge they arrived in and fled the scene, traveling east on Baseline Road.

Listed as stolen from the victims were $650 in cash, a bank card, a driver’s license, a wallet and an iPhone 6.

The 21-year-old was found bleeding from the back of his head and from one of his hands, the report noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.