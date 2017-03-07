Affidavit: High school student fatally shot outside Arkansas home said he was being 'stalked' by suspect

The 17-year-old high school student who was fatally shot in front of his home in Grant County had said he was being "stalked" by the man who was later charged in the killing, authorities said.

Rusty Draper, 45, is charged with capital murder in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Austin Moody outside his home on Arkansas 35 north of Sheridan.

A probable cause affidavit released this week identifies Draper as the father of Moody's girlfriend's ex-boyfriend and notes that Moody had made statements that he was "being stalked" by Draper.

The affidavit, written by Grant County deputy sheriff Robert Bird, says that Draper at different times in the preceding weeks had showed up seeking Moody's help with a broken-down car and offering assistance on two occasions when Moody's vehicle got a flat tire.

An autopsy revealed Moody died from a gunshot wound to the head, though the wound was consistent with a revolver and not a shotgun recovered from the scene, Bird wrote. The projectile was determined to be a .38-caliber bullet that could have been fired from a Smith and Wesson gun.

The shotgun at the scene was later found to have two DNA profiles on it, including one belonging to Draper, Bird wrote.

Authorities at one point questioned Draper, who said he had tried to go to work at Union Pacific in Pulaski County the morning of the killing, but the time-clock wouldn't let him clock in because it was already recorded as a vacation day, the affidavit said. And he said he had seen a man he knew at a nearby gas station before honking and waving that morning.

But investigators say the time-clock showed no evidence of an attempted punch and that surveillance recovered from the business that day did not show the man looking at or waving at anybody.

Draper told police that he had owned a Smith and Wesson revolver, but it was missing. He said he last saw it under his car seat the morning of Moody's death, Bird wrote.

According to the affidavit, Draper on Jan. 21 inquired about the payout of his life insurance, telling the representative he was being investigated in a homicide and it was "about to get really bad ugly."

Two days later, Draper tried to kill himself in Dallas County, the affidavit said. Authorities recovered a notebook with handwritten messages in it.

"I am back in a corner," the writings, which are attributed to Draper in the affidavit, said. "So much stuff went wrong with plans. Cops search house. They look for my guns. Not find what the look for. I not want to live in pin!! They want me to take lie test. I will not."

Police on that day also recovered a round from Draper's vehicle that "would be consistent with the projectile recovered from the body of the victim."

Draper is due in court for a first appearance on March 14.