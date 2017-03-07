Arkansan on 'The Bachelor' advances to final 2; finale set next week

The Arkansan competing on the reality dating television show The Bachelor has advanced to become one of two finalists on next week's season finale.

Raven Gates, 25, of Hoxie received a rose from Bachelor Nick Viall at the end of the episode that aired Monday night, meaning the competition comes down to her and contestant Vanessa Grimaldi.

Contestant Rachel Lindsay was eliminated in the episode, though that had been expected since Lindsay was already announced last month as the next star of The Bachelorette.

In a preview of the finale that also aired Monday night, Gates professed her love for Viall and said she's "never felt this way about a person." The preview also showed a clip of Grimaldi crying and saying she's "not sure" if she's ready for a proposal.

"I came here to find love that I've never felt before and a love that has the strength to last a lifetime," Viall said in the preview. "So now I feel lucky because I'm in love with Raven and Vanessa."

The Bachelor airs at 7 p.m. Monday nights on KATV in the Little Rock market.