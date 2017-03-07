Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor repeats objections to 'bathroom bill'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:35 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is repeating his objections to a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people after a lawmaker introduced legislation that would restrict who can use restrooms in government buildings.
Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't think the proposal requiring government-owned restrooms available to multiple people at the same time be designated for only one sex. The proposal was filed on the last day to introduce legislation for this year's session.
The Republican governor said court decisions are in favor of local decision-making on bathroom policies, noting the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a transgender teen seeking the right to use the school bathroom of his choice.
A North Carolina bathroom law enacted last year has drawn widespread criticism and boycotts from business groups.
ARMNAR says... March 7, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.
Thank you, Asa.
Packman says... March 7, 2017 at 1:43 p.m.
Agree with Governor Hutchinson. If some 50 year old male pervert dressed like a woman decides to follow a couple of 10 year old little girls into the women's restroom, a caring dad, uncle, neighbor, or serious person will follow the pervert into the facility and someone will get their feelings hurt.
