Arkansas governor repeats objections to 'bathroom bill'

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is repeating his objections to a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people after a lawmaker introduced legislation that would restrict who can use restrooms in government buildings.

Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't think the proposal requiring government-owned restrooms available to multiple people at the same time be designated for only one sex. The proposal was filed on the last day to introduce legislation for this year's session.

The Republican governor said court decisions are in favor of local decision-making on bathroom policies, noting the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a transgender teen seeking the right to use the school bathroom of his choice.

A North Carolina bathroom law enacted last year has drawn widespread criticism and boycotts from business groups.