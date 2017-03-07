Arkansas in a fight for Houston WR Battle

FRISCO, Texas -- Houston Cypress Creek's Miles Battle, a wide receiver who is a prominent target on the Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting radar, was one of the standouts at the Nike Football The Opening Regional Dallas on Sunday.

The clinic was held at the Dallas Cowboys' new Ford center football complex.

Battle, 6-4, 188, 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, reports 24 scholarship offers from schools like University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Nebraska, Auburn, Baylor, TCU, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Michigan State.

Battle said Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema is one of the three head coaches who impresses him by staying in touch.

"Yeah, it shows he's really interested in me and I take that into consideration," said Battle, who also talks to Texas Coach Tom Herman and TCU Coach Gary Patterson.

ESPN rates Battle as the nation's No. 46 wide receiver and No. 279 overall prospect.

"He's been talking to me a lot ," Battle said of Bielema. "He's been telling me he wants me to get up there for a visit and see a spring practice and see how I could fit into their offense."

Arkansas passed for 1,782 yards and 2,444 yards during Bielema's first two seasons at Arkansas, but those numbers have increased since the hiring of offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Arkansas passed for 3,486 in 2015 and 3,430 yards in 2016.

"They were a running team, but they're starting to pass it a lot and I'm looking forward to seeing what they putting up next season, " Battle said.

Battle said he could be traveling to Fayetteville for a visit, possibly this spring.

"It's not that far," he said.

Battle carried 74 times for 476 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. He also caught 74 passes for 1,049 yards and 14 touchdowns.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Battle a 4-star prospect.

"He has good speed, good hands, knows how to get open and catches everything within his frame," Lemming said.

Battle, who recorded a 37-inch vertical jump and a 4.18 pro-shuttle on Sunday, reports a 3.3 grade point average and is considering majoring in engineering or sports marketing.

HARD TO MISS

Justin (Texas) Northwest offensive tackle Darrell Simpson, one of the final five offensive linemen at Nike Football The Opening Regional Dallas, said he interested in Arkansas.

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has been in contact with Simpson, 6-7, 330.

"I'm talking to Coach Anderson a lot and I'm going to get back with him and get up there for a visit," said Simpson, who has received 20 scholarship offers, including the likes of Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Simpson said his days often begin with him receiving direct messages from recruiters, and that helps get him and up going in the monring.

"And then I'll contact them," he said.

One of the more interesting messages, Simpson said, came from Ohio State, which showed him Nike's latest LeBron James shoe.

"I know Ohio State had one DM that showed us the new LeBron they came out with and let all the players test them out and do a dunk contest," Simpson said.

Simpson's sister attends Arkansas State University in Jones and has spoke well of Fayetteville after visiting Northwest Arkansas.

He said he likes Arkansas reputation as a powerhouse running program, along with what he has heard about the campus.

"They've always been on the map," Simpson said.

OPENING STEPS

El Dorado's Terry Hampton made the final five of defensive linemen at the Nike Football The Opening Regional Dallas.

The final five included defensive end Cameron Latu of Salt Lake City Olympus. Latu received an invite to The Opening finals at Nike Headquarters in Oregon this summer.

Hampton, 6-0, 263, scored a 99.99 rating with a 5.14 time in the 40-yard dash, 4.34 seconds in the pro-shuttle along with a 28.8 vertical jump and a power-ball toss of 41 feet.

Arkansas State has offered Hampton a scholarship; Arkansas, Louisiana Tech and Navy are showing interesting.

