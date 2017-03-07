Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to strip Lee from King day
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — A plan to end Arkansas' practice of commemorating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the same day as slain civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has won approval in the state Senate but faces an uncertain future in the House.
The Senate on Tuesday voted 24-0 for the proposal to remove Lee from the state holiday on the third Monday in January honoring King. Only two other states, Alabama and Mississippi, honor the men on the same day.
The proposal, which heads to the House, designates the second Saturday in October as a state memorial day rather than a holiday to honor Lee. The proposal also requires the state to expand what's taught in public schools about civil rights and the Civil War.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to strip Lee from King day
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
awh says... March 7, 2017 at 4:38 p.m.
I agree with this change and feel it is long overdue
( permalink | suggest removal )
mrcharles says... March 7, 2017 at 4:48 p.m.
most of the house districts are agian this as MLK day is usually [ mostly though not exclusively ] proudly called by most of the voters there the N's N's day [ not exactly words of reverence if you know what I mean].
Yet some advanced thinkers can see the difference from one who took up arms against soldiers of the USA versus one who tried to right injustice that even PG trys to kidnap into his belief system.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.