Arkansas lawmakers put voter ID measure on 2018 ballot
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:42 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers are putting a voter ID measure on the ballot next year as they try to reinstate a requirement that was struck down by the state Supreme Court more than two years ago.
The Senate on Tuesday approved by a 24-8 vote a plan to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot. The proposed amendment says the Legislature shall approve a law requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot.
The Legislature enacted a voter ID law in 2013, but the state Supreme Court struck down the measure the following year and said it violated Arkansas' constitution.
The proposal is one of two measures lawmakers have approved for the 2018 ballot. The Legislature has also referred a proposal limiting damage awards in civil lawsuits.
