Bogut breaks his leg in first appearance

Andrew Bogut lasted only 58 seconds into his Cavaliers debut Monday night against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena before being helped off with what the Cavs later announced was a fractured left tibia.

Signed Thursday, the Australian 7-footer was hit in the leg by the Heat's Okaro White and went down beside the scorer's table with 11:38 left in the second quarter. He stayed down for several minutes. Video posted on Twitter showed Bogut grabbing his lower leg.

When he finally got up, he hopped part of the way to the locker room with the assistance of James Jones before Tristan Thompson came to help on the other side.

Bogut entered the game to cheers with 36.1 seconds left in the first quarter and was whistled for a foul at the 25.5-second mark.

He opened the second quarter with LeBron James and the Cavs' other new players -- Deron Williams, Derrick Williams and Kyle Korver.

Sports on 03/07/2017