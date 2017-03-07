Home /
Family: Dealing with the news
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
In our 24/7 news world, it has become nearly impossible to shield children from distressing current events. But there are ways a parent can help children deal with all the news out there, from terrorist attacks to politics.
For children under 7, it might be best to keep most of the news away or filter it heavily. For teens, it is sometimes best to let them express themselves, so address their concerns without dismissing or minimizing them.
Read about more ways to talk to children and teens about current events in this Wednesday’s Family section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Family: Dealing with the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.