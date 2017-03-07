Fans sleep on Israel's upset of South Korea

In case you missed the first game of the fourth World Baseball Classic, which is understandable considering the first pitch was thrown on Monday at 4:30 a.m. Central time, first-time qualifier Israel defeated South Korea 2-1 in 10 innings in Seoul.

It certainly wasn't an upset of the magnitude of Chaminade beating Ralph Sampson and Virgina in college basketball in 1984, or anywhere near the level of the U.S. beating the Soviet Union in hockey at the 1980 Winter Olympics, but it was definitely a surprise.

Joe Taylor of SI.com even described it as a "shocking upset in a frenzied and taut extra-innings matchup in Seoul.

"It's an especially impressive showing for a team that started Jason Marquis in its first game, featured the likes of Ike Davis and Sam Fuld in the lineup, doesn't have a single major leaguer on its roster and came into the WBC as the longest shot in it."

Israel, ranked 41st in the world, is the only one of 16 participants in this year's tournament not ranked among the world's top 20 teams.

South Korea, meanwhile, has produced a steady stream of players to Major League Baseball in recent years and finished third in the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Israel played its way into the WBC by winning a qualifying tournament against Great Britain, Brazil and Pakistan in September. In 2012, Israel failed to qualify when it lost to Spain in a qualifying tournament.

Of the 28 players on Israel's roster, not a single player is currently on a Major League 40-man roster, though a handful played in the major leagues last season.

Bookmaker Bovada listed Israel as a 200-1 shot to win the tournament. Defending champion Dominican Republic is listed as the 5-2 favorite.

Understandably, the upset generated commentary on social media and from members of both teams.

• Israel's Ty Kelly, who played in 39 games for the New York Mets in 2016, tweeted, "Definitely the most stressful game I've ever been a part of. But it was worth it #teamisrael."

• Jason Dovitz, a social media producer for Fox Sports, tweeted, "YESSSS @ILBaseball WON THEIR FIRST GAME OF HTE #WBC2017. Best news to wake up to #TeamIsrael."

• From @ninazimm: "If your mascot is a Mensch on a Bench, I fully support you. #wbc2017."

• South Korea manager In-Sik Kim, when asked in a postgame interview why his team only scored one run, put the onus on the team's No. 3 hitter (Tae-Kyn Kim) and cleanup batter (Dae-Ho-Lee), who "failed their mission. That's why we had just one run."

Israel played Taiwan late Monday night in Seoul at the Gocheok Skydome. Regardless of the outcome, Israel has made a positive impression.

Guess the schedule

The Los Angeles Rams' 2017-2018 regular-season schedule won't be released by the NFL until April, along with those of the league's other 31 teams, but it doesn't take too much research, considering there is a formula, to figure out who the Rams will be playing next season.

The Rams will have six games against NFC West opponents, four games against teams from the NFC East, four games against teams from the AFC South and two other NFC games based on the Rams' third-place division finish, will play the New Orleans Saints (third in the NFC South) and Minnesota Vikings (third in the NFC North).

No big deal, right.

The Rams seem to think it is.

They are offering a $1 million prize to someone who can name the right teams, select the right dates, days of the week and bye week.

The contest ends March 31 and is open to residents of California, the team said.

The Rams held a contest in advance of the 2014 season offering a top prize of $100,000. Nobody got it right, but the top three finishers received season tickets.

Sports quiz

How many games has Jason Marquis, who started Israel's game against South Korea, won in his Major League career?

Answer: 124

Sports on 03/07/2017