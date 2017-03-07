First time a fine time for finalists

Both Sheridan and Marion will be entering uncharted waters in this weekend’s Class 6A girls state championship game. It will be the first title game for both programs.

“It’s definitely an honor, but I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Marion Coach Shunda Johnson after the Lady Patriots’ 50-37 victory over Lake Hamilton in Saturday’s semifinal game. “I’m just so glad because our girls have worked so hard to get here. It’s finally showing that their hard work is paying off.”

Sheridan (23-6) and Marion (24-8) will face each other for the 6A title at 8:45 p.m. on Friday at the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs. The threeday, 14-game championship weekend begins at 3:30 p.m.on Thursday with the Class 5A girls title game between Little Rock Parkview and Watson Chapel.

Sheridan Coach Jamison Ingram is a former Lady Yellowjackets player, graduating in 1993.

“I got to play there, so this is just the pinnacle for me right now,” Ingram said.

Both teams enter Friday’s game on impressive winning streaks. Marion has won 11 consecutive games and 15 of its past 16. Sheridan has won seven in a row and 14 of its past 15 games. The Lady Yellowjackets’ last two losses came against Watson Chapel.

Seniors Marie Hunter and Jakyya Clay are Marion’s top two scorers, averaging 12.2 and 11.9 points per game, respectively.

“I am happy and excited for them,” said Johnson, who is in her fifth year as the Lady Patriots’ head coach. “We’ve had a group of seniors who have been with our program for a few years and who have bought into our system.”

Marion, which finished 10-18 a year ago, entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the 6A-East.

The Lady Patriots edged out Russellville 51-50 in the quarterfinals before Saturday’s semifinal victory.

Sheridan was the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West. The Lady Yellowjackets survived fourth-quarter rallies by West Memphis (50-42) in the quarterfinals and by El Dorado (45-39) in the semifinals.

Madison Raney, a 6-1 senior, and Diamond Morris, a 5-9 sophomore, were Sheridan’s top two scorers in its two state tournament games.

But Ingram credited the defensive play of 5-7 guard Colby Norman as the spark to Sheridan’s success.

“Colby Norman takes charge after charge after charge,” said Ingram, who is in her third year as the Lady Yellowjackets’ head coach.

“She’s just good at it. I don’t think there’s been a game where she didn’t take a charge. It’s her thing.”