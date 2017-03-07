Home /
Food: Wholesome bowls
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
When a reader recently left the Food editor a message requesting a story on bowl food, she was happy to oblige. While it’s possible he was referring to food you might watch during a football bowl game, she was pretty sure he was referring to the current trend of complete meals served in bowls.
Technically speaking, almost any meal you’d serve on a plate that features a protein, vegetables and a grain can be turned into a bowl by simply — yes — serving it in a bowl. But there’s more to it than that.
Bowl food is comforting and filling. It can be ultra-nutritious — think heath nut food — but it can also be indulgent — cheesy, beefy, beans and rice.
Bowls can be eaten at breakfast or dinner or anytime in between.
Said bowls are known by a variety of names — Buddha bowls, grain bowls, nourish bowls, hippie bowls, burrito bowls — depending on their predominant flavors. We’ve even seen recipes for breakfast bowls — usually parfaitlike creations or dolled-up oatmeal.
For recipes and tips, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
