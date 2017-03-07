Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 07, 2017, 5:05 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:09 a.m.

In a photograph in Monday’s newspaper, runners in the Little Rock Marathon were shown running east on West Capitol Avenue. The caption on the photo incorrectly stated they were on East Capitol Avenue.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

