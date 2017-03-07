Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 07, 2017, 2:32 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson names new director for Arkansas Educational Television Network

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:58 p.m.

PHOTO BY GARETH PATTERSON

Courtney Pledger, executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, said she has facilitated an overhaul of the festival since taking the director’s post in 2012.

CONWAY — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named a new director for the Arkansas Educational Television Network after last year's death of the network's longtime director.

The governor said Tuesday that Courtney Pledger would serve as AETN's new director, beginning March 20. Pledger has served as executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and as executive producer for DreamWorks Animation.

She takes over as executive director after the November death of Allen Weatherly, who'd worked more than 20 years at Arkansas' statewide educational TV network.

AETN broadcasts through six stations across Arkansas.

