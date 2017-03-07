Home / Latest News /
Gov. Asa Hutchinson names new director for Arkansas Educational Television Network
By The Associated Press
CONWAY — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named a new director for the Arkansas Educational Television Network after last year's death of the network's longtime director.
The governor said Tuesday that Courtney Pledger would serve as AETN's new director, beginning March 20. Pledger has served as executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and as executive producer for DreamWorks Animation.
She takes over as executive director after the November death of Allen Weatherly, who'd worked more than 20 years at Arkansas' statewide educational TV network.
AETN broadcasts through six stations across Arkansas.
