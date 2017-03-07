Killing, theft nets 60 years for man, 18

JONESBORO -- A Jonesboro man pleaded guilty Monday to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Craighead County man.

Craighead County Circuit Judge John Fogleman sentenced Jacob Thomas Craig, 18, to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder and 20 years in prison for robbery. The sentences are to run consecutively, said Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington of Jonesboro.

Craig was charged with the slaying of Jimmie D. Hall at Hall's home in Lake City, about 10 miles east of Jonesboro.

Police said Craig went to Hall's home to borrow Hall's telephone after his vehicle was stuck on a farm road. When Hall wouldn't let him in, Craig forced his way into the home and stabbed Hall in the neck 32 times with a knife found in the victim's home, Ellington said.

A relative later found Hall covered in blood on the kitchen floor.

Police said Craig took $119 from Hall.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw was prepared to try Craig this week before the plea was entered, Ellington said.

