LIVE: Mike Anderson, players review Georgia, preview SEC Tournament

— Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews the Georgia win and previews Arkansas' trip to the SEC Tournament.

Mike Anderson

— Press conference starts at 2:30 p.m.

Manny Watkins and Trey Thompson

— MW on Moses Kingsley's awards: That's a great honor for him and our team. "When one person wins, it's not just for them. It's for the whole team. He was happiest about getting all-defense because that's what he takes pride in. "The awards are nice, but we have a bigger picture on our minds."

— TT: Moses wants to win the SEC tournament and his focus is on that. He's happy about the award. He deserves it.

— MW: Moses went from middle of the depth chart to going up the scouting report. "This year, he's the first guy everyone's looking at, trying to stop." Some games, he didn't score, but he didn't let that affect his shot blocking and rebounding. Always did what was best for the win.

— TT: "Last year I think he caught the SEC by storm, so it was like, 'whoa, who is this guy.' This year people knew he was coming. People say he took a step back this year, but he handled it well. Moses makes up for mistakes others make because he's so instinctive.

— MW: Balance is "the beauty of our team, really. We have a lot more offensive firepower than we did last year." That's going to make offensive stats go down. The same thing that happened to Moses happened to Dusty Hannahs. No one on the team cared about scoring. They cared about winning. Seemed like a different guy had it going each day. "We had a lot of pieces," which is what made this team successful.

— MW: "I couldn't sit back and watch these guys score all the points. I had to do something fun too. I've been playing defense for four years."

— TT: Coach sat down with him before the year and told him he needed to be more aggressive this year and that the team needed him. Was trying to be a leader with the new pieces. Just tries to make winning plays.