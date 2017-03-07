Meteorologist on Little Rock's Fox affiliate leaving for job in hometown

A meteorologist at Little Rock’s Fox affiliate, KLRT-TV, for nearly two years is leaving for his hometown of Philadelphia, a station official said Tuesday.

The affiliate’s news director, Austin Kellerman, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that Matt Peterson had accepted a job at Philadelphia CBS affiliate, KYW-TV. His last day at KLRT is set for March 30.

Peterson joined Fox 16 as a weekend meteorologist in April 2015 after working for three years in the morning shift at Sioux City, Iowa, ABC affiliate KCAU-TV.

According to his online biography, the meteorologist is a Philadelphia native who graduated from The Pennsylvania State University.

Kellerman noted that the station wished Peterson well and that a search had begun for a replacement to fill the vacant spot at KLRT.

"[Peterson has] put in the work serving viewers here in central Arkansas and deserves the opportunity to return home to Philadelphia," the news director said in an emailed statement.