Meteorologist on Little Rock's Fox affiliate leaving for job in hometown
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
A meteorologist at Little Rock’s Fox affiliate, KLRT-TV, for nearly two years is leaving for his hometown of Philadelphia, a station official said Tuesday.
The affiliate’s news director, Austin Kellerman, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that Matt Peterson had accepted a job at Philadelphia CBS affiliate, KYW-TV. His last day at KLRT is set for March 30.
Peterson joined Fox 16 as a weekend meteorologist in April 2015 after working for three years in the morning shift at Sioux City, Iowa, ABC affiliate KCAU-TV.
According to his online biography, the meteorologist is a Philadelphia native who graduated from The Pennsylvania State University.
Kellerman noted that the station wished Peterson well and that a search had begun for a replacement to fill the vacant spot at KLRT.
"[Peterson has] put in the work serving viewers here in central Arkansas and deserves the opportunity to return home to Philadelphia," the news director said in an emailed statement.
JohnnyB23 says... March 7, 2017 at 4:10 p.m.
Congrats on getting to leave arkansas, where the only laws passed are made by one jason rapert. and the only news happening are shootings, muggings, sexual assaults, and robberies. but america is great now.
itryed says... March 7, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.
Kid did a good job. Hate to lose him
