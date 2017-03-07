METS

Tebow to be DH

JUPITER, Fla. — Since the offseason, New York Mets Manager Terry Collins has been open about his intention to get Tim Tebow into Grapefruit League games. And that opportunity has arrived, with the former Heisman Trophy winner set to be the designated hitter Wednesday when the Mets host the Boston Red Sox in a split-squad game.

“I don’t think he’s going to make our team,” Collins said. “But I think it’s great for the organization, it’s great for the fans. He’s a pretty famous guy. It will be fun to get him out there.”

Collins said Tebow could play the outfield Friday, when the Mets are scheduled for another split-squad game. Tebow, 29, hadn’t played baseball since high school when he signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in September.

Tebow since has played in the Arizona Fall League and now is in minor-league camp.

DODGERS

Kazmir leaves start

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Kazmir left Monday’s game against Colorado after his first pitch of the second inning because of tightness on his left side.

The left-hander, 36, said he was tight in his hip, side and rear through pregame pitches and the first inning, and told pitching coach Rick Honeycutt about it between innings.

“I couldn’t fire my backside, so there was no power, no direction, and it’s a tough way to pitch,” Kazmir said. “It’s something where you scratch your head because we’ve been on it constantly.”

He was 10-6 with a 4.56 in 26 starts last season, his first with the Dodgers, struggling with mechanics and flexibility because of injuries. He pitched just one inning over the final six weeks of the season and he did not make the playoff roster.

RANGERS

Beltre to play in Classic

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre said Monday he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic after clearing all the hurdles in his recovery from a Grade I strain of his left calf.

Beltre said that his plan is to fly to Miami tonight to join the team. He is staying with the Rangers as long as possible to receive treatment and gather as many at-bats as he can before Thursday night’s against Canada.

“If they want me to play, I’ll play,” Beltre said. “I’m comfortable with the decision now. There’s no discomfort and no setback.”