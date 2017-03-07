Home /
Moses Kingsley earns accolades from SEC coaches
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Moses Kingsley earned a pair of postseason honors from SEC coaches Tuesday.
The Arkansas senior was named second-team All-SEC by league coaches and was part of the conference's all-defensive team. Kingsley, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, is averaging 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He ranks third in the SEC in rebounding and first in blocks.
South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell was named Player of the Year, while Kentucky's Malik Monk, a Bentonville native, earned Freshman of the Year honors. Florida's Mike White is the Coach of the Year. Florida's KeVaughn Allen, a North Little Rock native, was named first-team All-SEC.
Here are the complete awards.
Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
Yante Maten, Georgia
De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State
Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Freshman All-SEC
Braxton Key, Alabama
Mustapha Heron, Auburn
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
