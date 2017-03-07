Moses Kingsley earns accolades from SEC coaches

— Moses Kingsley earned a pair of postseason honors from SEC coaches Tuesday.

The Arkansas senior was named second-team All-SEC by league coaches and was part of the conference's all-defensive team. Kingsley, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, is averaging 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He ranks third in the SEC in rebounding and first in blocks.

South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell was named Player of the Year, while Kentucky's Malik Monk, a Bentonville native, earned Freshman of the Year honors. Florida's Mike White is the Coach of the Year. Florida's KeVaughn Allen, a North Little Rock native, was named first-team All-SEC.

Here are the complete awards.

Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida

Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen, Florida

J.J. Frazier, Georgia

Yante Maten, Georgia

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Kasey Hill, Florida

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

Antonio Blakeney, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State

Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Freshman All-SEC

Braxton Key, Alabama

Mustapha Heron, Auburn

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Kasey Hill, Florida

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt