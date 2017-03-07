Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 07, 2017, 2:32 p.m.

PHOTOS: Police find 2 calves crammed inside Honda Civic

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.

this-march-4-2017-photo-provided-by-the-california-highway-patrol-san-gorgonio-pass-shows-a-cow-wedged-between-the-front-and-back-seat-of-a-honda-civic-along-the-side-of-an-interstate-highway-in-beaumont-calif

PHOTO BY CHP-SAN GORGONIO PASS VIA AP

This March 4, 2017, photo provided by the California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass shows a cow wedged between the front and back seat of a Honda Civic along the side of an interstate highway in Beaumont, Calif.

This March 4, 2017, photo provided by the California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass shows CHP officers Scott Beauchene, left, and Aaron Pollya, righ...

BEAUMONT, Calif. — It was one of the more unusual calls the California Highway Patrol has received: Someone reported seeing a cow trying to climb out of a small car parked alongside an interstate.

Officers responding Saturday along a mountain pass in Southern California's Riverside County discovered a calf trying to escape from a Honda Civic's open trunk.

Another calf was crammed into the floor of the back seat. Both calves' hooves were tied.

Investigators say the driver was nowhere to be found. The car is registered to an address in Tulare County, more than 250 miles away.

Authorities said Monday that the vehicle had not been reported stolen. It's been impounded as evidence.

The calves will be cared for at a ranch while officials try to determine who owns them.

PHOTOS: Police find 2 calves crammed inside Honda Civic

