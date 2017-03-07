21-year-old Arkansan riding on hood of Mercedes killed after falling off, hitting road

A 21-year-old man riding on the hood of a vehicle died when he traveled off the vehicle and onto an Arkansas road in rainy weather early Tuesday, police say.

The accident happened when Rhett Runyan of McGehee was on the hood of a westbound 2013 Mercedes around 1:40 a.m. on Arkansas 208 at Halley, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Runyan for an “unknown reason” left the hood of the vehicle and hit the wet highway, leading to his death, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity was not released, did not sustain injuries in the accident.

Runyan’s death was one of 82 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.