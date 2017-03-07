Police: Man shot in Little Rock won't give investigators details

A 26-year-old Little Rock man who was shot in his right side early Monday afternoon wouldn't tell police details about how it happened, authorities said.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at 3700 American Manor Drive, which is southwest of Baseline and Hilaro Springs Roads in south Little Rock.

One witness told police she saw a Ford Mustang and another vehicle parked in front of her building. A man got out of the Ford Mustang, got into the passenger side of the other vehicle and then returned to the Mustang a short time later, the witness reported.

Both vehicles then left as two men standing in the road opened fire on the Mustang, that witness told investigators.

The victim, whom police described as the driver of the Mustang, was located at UAMS Medical Center, where he was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening, the report said. The victim "would not tell us any information," police wrote in the report, adding he denied meeting up with anyone in a second vehicle and said he didn't know what street he was driving on when he was shot.

A second witness said there was a single shooter, whom he described as a black man who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 160 pounds and had dreadlocks with blonde tips. He was said to be wearing a black leather jacket and black pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.