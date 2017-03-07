Police question 2 after body found at Arkansas farm
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
DES ARC -- Authorities are questioning at least two people in connection with the discovery of a body on a Prairie County farm, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Monday.
There have been no arrests and police are awaiting a state Crime Laboratory autopsy in Little Rock to identify the body and determine the cause of death, Sadler said. The state police and Prairie County sheriff's deputies found the body at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Agents following leads worked the case overnight, a state police news release said.
Sadler would not say where the body was located, other than it was on a farm. He said the case was ongoing and he would not release any other information.
State Desk on 03/07/2017
Print Headline: Police question 2 after body found
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police question 2 after body found at Arkansas farm
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.