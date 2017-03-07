Police question 2 after body found at Arkansas farm

DES ARC -- Authorities are questioning at least two people in connection with the discovery of a body on a Prairie County farm, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Monday.

There have been no arrests and police are awaiting a state Crime Laboratory autopsy in Little Rock to identify the body and determine the cause of death, Sadler said. The state police and Prairie County sheriff's deputies found the body at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Agents following leads worked the case overnight, a state police news release said.

Sadler would not say where the body was located, other than it was on a farm. He said the case was ongoing and he would not release any other information.

