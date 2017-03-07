Portion of I-440 in Pulaski County reopens after crews clear tractor-trailer stuck in mud

A portion of Interstate 440 reopened Tuesday morning after crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer "bogged down" in mud, authorities said.

Motorists planning to travel eastbound near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock were advised to take alternate routes for about an hour, according to an advisory.

“Access to the Little Rock airport is still available, however motorists should expect delays,” the state Highway and Transportation Department said.

The Highway Department said the 18-wheeler was stuck in mud after an accident that happened Monday.

The road was reopened shortly before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Arkansas Online’s traffic map showed eastbound travel slowed or at a standstill on a stretch of I-440 from Bankhead Drive in Little Rock to England Road in North Little Rock.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on traffic conditions in the area.