Seahawks clinch another berth

CHARLESTON, S.C. — C.J. Bryce scored 24 points and UNC-Wilmington clinched its second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth with a 78-69 victory over College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament final Monday night.

The Seahawks (29-5) grabbed control with an 18-5 run in the second half. Bryce sparked the decisive surge with a three-pointer and finished it off with another long-range basket, making it 65-50 with 8:25 remaining.

College of Charleston closed to 76-69 on Evan Bailey’s three-pointer with 17 seconds left, but it ran out of time for a comeback.

The Cougars (25-9) dropped to 0-6 in conference tournament finals since it last went to the NCAAs by winning the Southern Conference title in 1999.

Davontae Cacok had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Seahawks. Denzel Ingram had 11 points for UNC-Wilmington (29-5), which has won three CAA regular-season titles in a row.

Joe Chealey had 21 points for the Cougars, and Jarrell Brantley finished with 20.

SOUTHERN

ETSU stamps ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — T.J. Cromer scored 23 points, and East Tennessee State beat top-seeded UNC-Greensboro 79-74 to win the Southern Conference Tournament championship Monday night.

The Buccaneers (27-7), who are coached by Steven Forbes, a 1988 graduate of Southern Arkansas University, rallied in the second half to secure their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2010.

Francis Alonso made five three-pointers and scored 28 points for UNC-Greensboro (25-9), which beat East Tennessee State twice during the regular season and led by seven at halftime.

But the Spartans were unable to stop the Buccaneers down the stretch. East Tennessee State shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. A.J. Merriweather had 11 of his 13 points after halftime, including seven consecutive during a crucial 17-4 run in the half.

Tevin Glass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, helping the Buccaneers to their first Southern Conference title since 2004.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC

Iona advances in OT

ALBANY, N.Y. — Jordan Washington had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Iona held off Siena 87-86 in overtime on Monday night to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite playing with four fouls, Washington scored six points in the tense extra period, hitting a tough scoop shot and four free throws. Marquis Wright hit a three-pointer at the final buzzer as Siena came up just short in the overtime, which was tied four times.

Iona (22-12) won its MAAC-record 10th title and improved to 9-0 against Siena in the conference tournament. Fourth-seeded Siena (17-17) advanced to the conference championship game for the first time in seven years.

Deyshonee Much had 18 points for Iona, and Rickey McGill finished with 14.

Wright finished with 29 points and Javion Ogunyemi had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints. Brett Bisping had 16 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out.

WEST COAST

Bulldogs reach final

LAS VEGAS — Nigel Williams-Goss had 25 points and eight rebounds, and No. 4 Gonzaga secured a spot in the West Coast Conference title game for the 20th consecutive season with a 77-68 victory over pesky Santa Clara on Monday night.

Przemek Karnowski added 19 points and seven boards for the Bulldogs (31-1).

Gonzaga will seek its fifth consecutive conference championship tonight against No. 19 Saint Mary’s, which blew past BYU 81-50 behind Jock Landale’s 22 points.

Jared Brownridge scored 32 points for Santa Clara (17-16), which has lost 15 games in a row to Gonzaga.

Sports on 03/07/2017