Tuesday, March 07, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Sheriff: Arkansas man arrested after unhooking cars from moving train

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

Robert Foster, 31

Authorities say a Texarkana man was arrested Saturday after disconnecting the back half of a train’s cars while it was moving, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

A Little River County sheriff’s deputy arrested Robert Foster, 31, after a member of the railroad crew saw Foster jump off the Kansas City Southern freight train near Winthrop.

Authorities said Foster rode the train for about 40 miles before jumping off. They believe that while the train was north of Alleene, Foster disconnected the back half of the train cars, which stopped near Alleene. The front half of the train continued driving, carrying Foster close to Winthrop.

Foster faces charges of criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief, the newspaper reported.

