Sheriff's office identifies Arkansas man who seriously hurt woman before killing himself

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who tried to kill a woman before fatally injuring himself last week in Pope County.

Jeremy Ray Lattin, 39, tried to kill Sandra M. Lattin, 34, on Friday night at a residence on Buttermilk Road, which is about 1.5 miles east of Arkansas 105 in Atkins, the Pope County sheriff’s office said.

Jeremy Lattin later killed himself at the address, according to the agency.

Deputies were called to the home shortly before 9:15 p.m. that day in reference to a domestic disturbance, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Gunshots were reported before their arrival.

Sandra Lattin was flown to a hospital in Little Rock after being seriously injured, according to authorities. Her condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.