Shot on street,LR victim critical

A 19-year-old man remained in critical condition Monday night after being shot on a street corner in Little Rock earlier in the day, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to the intersection of John Barrow Road and West 32nd Street for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

When police arrived, they found Deontre Rhodes of Little Rock on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, McClanahan said.

Emergency medical personnel took Rhodes to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, according to a police report.

Rhodes remained in critical condition Monday night, police said.

Rodney Dickerson said he was in the area with his 1-year-old son Monday when he heard a gunshot.

Dickerson saw the shooting victim on the ground and went over to check his vitals, he said.

"I was in the military," Dickerson said. "It was part of my training."

The victim, lying facedown on the concrete, was unresponsive and had lost a large amount of blood, he said.

Woman injured by robbery try

A Little Rock woman was cut when a stranger tried to rob her Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 31-year-old told officers that she was walking from a store around 3 p.m. Sunday and had entered the alley between Battery and 18th Streets in Little Rock when a male assailant grabbed her and tried to take her hoodie, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said she had stored her money in her bra after leaving the store and the robber tried to get the money, the report stated.

Police wrote that she fought off the assailant and got away when he tripped.

She ran to the end of the alley, where she saw a friend, she told officers. Once she escaped, she saw that she had a deep cut on her right thumb, according to the report.

The woman said that she didn't see a weapon during the fight and that nothing was taken during the robbery.

In the report, the assailant was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, and has a full beard. He was wearing a gray hat, gray jeans, gray shoes and a light gray shirt, according to the report.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Store thief grabs liquor, Cheetos

A thief stole three bottles of liquor and a bag of Cheetos on Friday night from a Little Rock liquor store, according to authorities.

An employee of Warehouse Liquor Market at 1007 Main St. in Little Rock told a responding officer that the thief entered the store around 7:50 p.m.

The thief then grabbed a bottle of sour apple-flavored Crown Royal valued at $46.99, two bottles of Fris Vodka valued at $9.99 each and a bag of chili cheese Cheetos, a Little Rock Police Department report stated.

The worker said he attempted to close the gate on the door to lock the person in, but the gate had a delay and did not close in time.

Authorities said the thief left the scene in a brown, 1990s model four-door sedan.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 03/07/2017