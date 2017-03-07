TRACK AND FIELD

SEC, regional honors for Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks men’s Coach Chris Bucknam and women’s Coach Lance Harter were announced as the SEC’s indoor track and field coaches of the year Monday after their teams swept conference titles two weeks ago. Bucknam was also named the NCAA South Central Region men’s coach of the year award.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior sprinter Kenzo Cotton was the men’s SEC men’s scholar-athlete of the year, sophomore pole vaulter Tori Weeks was the women’s scholar-athlete of the year and Taylor Werner was the freshman runner of the year. Weeks also was named the South Central Regional field athlete of the year.

Arkansas men’s assistant Travis Geopfert, who coaches field events, was the South Central Region assistant coach of the year.

FOOTBALL

Lonoke promotes Moore

Lonoke promoted interim coach Taggart Moore as its head coach Monday night at a school board meeting.

Moore became the interim coach last season after the Jackrabbits started 1-3 under Doug Bost. He won his first game against Baptist Prep, but Lonoke lost the final five games of the season to finish 2-8.

Lonoke plays in the 2-4A Conference.