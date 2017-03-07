PHOTOS: Storm destroys Arkansas post office; survey team determining if tornado responsible

A small Arkansas town suffered significant damage in a storm overnight, and the National Weather Service is sending a survey team to determine if a tornado is responsible.

Meteorologist Sean Clarke said he thought it was “very possible” that a tornado hit Parthenon in Newton County due to the storm damage he had seen in photos and heard reported.

Clarke said Parthenon’s post office was destroyed — the modular building ended up in a church parking lot across the street.

“It looks like it was rolled off its foundation,” he said.

The church’s roof also sustained damage, Clarke said.

In nearby Searcy County, Clarke said he had heard of “significant” damage done by the same storm. Two houses were destroyed in St. Joe, he said.

Some storm damage was reported in Faulkner County, and trees were down across Arkansas, Clarke said.

The meteorologist didn’t know if the trees in Faulkner County were the result of a tornado or straight-line wind damage but said the weather service sent a team there as well.

Benton County town Pea Ridge also faced damage from Monday’s storms, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

On Frost Street, a couple woke up to find a tree lying on their house. Alex and Jessica Kelly, the residents of the house, left their home and stayed at a relative’s after they found the tree.

No one was hurt when the tree fell.

When the two came back Tuesday morning, they found limbs poking through the roof of their garage and water damage from the rain.

Other residents lost shingles and trampolines, and some said their fences were down.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.