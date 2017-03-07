Home / Latest News /
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills more than 30,000 pounds of cat litter on road
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:52 a.m.
READING, Pa. — Police say a tractor-trailer spilled its load of more than 30,000 pounds of cat litter on a Pennsylvania road when it failed to manage a curve and overturned.
The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed for five hours early Tuesday in Spring Township, near Reading, while crews tried to clean up the ruptured bags of rain-moistened litter.
Spring Township Police Sgt. Bill P. Van Etten told the Reading Eagle that the driver of the rig sustained minor injuries in the crash that happened around 2 a.m. The litter was on its way to a retail store.
A front-end loader was brought in to scoop up the litter and put it in large trash containers. The road reopened at 7 a.m.
Van Etten said the spill "was just really messy."
