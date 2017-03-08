Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 08, 2017, 2:38 p.m.

Teen arrested in New Year's Day shootings of 2 in Arkansas, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:16 p.m.

PHOTO BY BLYTHEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ernest Brown, 19, of Osceola

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the shootings of two people during a suspected "drug ripoff" in northeast Arkansas on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Ernest Brown of Osceola was being held on two counts of first-degree battery as well as charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, delivery of marijuana and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Police had active warrants out for Brown's arrest after the shootings that left Wyta Razor and Shaquille Coleman injured Jan. 1 in the 200 block of East Missouri Avenue in Blytheville.

Probation and parole officers arrested Brown around 8 a.m. Monday in Osceola, according to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department.

Coleman was found with a gunshot wound to the head while Razor was shot in the back, authorities said. Both were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Brown was arraigned Wednesday in district court, records show. His bail was set at $100,000.

