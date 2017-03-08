19-year-old dies after being shot on street corner in Little Rock, police say

A 19-year-old man has died after being shot earlier in the week while on a street corner in Little Rock, according to police.

Deontre Rhodes of Little Rock was found shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of John Barrow Road and West 32nd Street, according to authorities.

Rhodes was taken from the scene in critical condition to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Rhodes was pronounced dead Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the case as of that time, McClanahan noted.

