19-year-old dies after being shot on street corner in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 2:38 p.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
A 19-year-old man has died after being shot earlier in the week while on a street corner in Little Rock, according to police.
Deontre Rhodes of Little Rock was found shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of John Barrow Road and West 32nd Street, according to authorities.
Rhodes was taken from the scene in critical condition to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Rhodes was pronounced dead Wednesday.
[2017 HOMICIDES: Interactive map of this year's slayings in Little Rock, North Little Rock]
No arrests have been made in the case as of that time, McClanahan noted.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Thursday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Tigermule says... March 8, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
Very sad. If I remember correctly, the deceased would not reveal would could have been the shooter. Maybe the authorities can get a break and make an arrest
