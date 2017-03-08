Home / Latest News /
2 men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers from charity, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:48 p.m.
FOX CROSSING, Wis. — Two Wisconsin men have been accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need.
The Post-Crescent reported that police arrested a 42-year-old Appleton man and a 52-year-old Neenah man, both of whom were former employees of the organization, called Valley Packaging Industries.
Investigators said they're recommending charges of felony theft. The men have yet to be charged and are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
Authorities say nearly 1,800 cases of diapers, valued at $45,000, were stolen during several thefts between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a warehouse in Fox Crossing.
Fox Crossing Police Lt. Scott Blashka said it appears the items were stolen in order to earn the men some cash. It's unclear how much money the suspects may have made off the thefts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers from charity, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.