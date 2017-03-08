Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 08, 2017, 2:37 p.m.

AP source: Cowboys to release QB Romo when NFL year begins

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo

DALLAS — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys will release quarterback Tony Romo when the NFL year opens Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced a decision on Romo, who will get a chance to pursue a starting job elsewhere.

Romo will leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in yards passing and touchdowns after losing the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott. Dallas' 10-year starter broke a bone in his back in a preseason game last year.

Romo, who turns 37 next month, threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns but could never match the postseason success of Super Bowl winners Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

